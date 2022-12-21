Body of girl recovered as death toll of Malaysia landslide rises to 25

KUALA LUMPUR: Another body was found at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya near Batang Kali, the site of a tragic landslide, at 11.15pm on Tuesday (Dec 20) before the search and rescue operation was called off at midnight.

The body was that of a girl, aged between five and seven, increasing the death toll to 25. Eight people are still unaccounted for.

When the landslide struck the campsite at 2.42am last Friday, there were 94 people at the Father’s Organic Farm. Eight are still missing.

Meanwhile, the "Sweeper" team that has been involved in the operation was increased from seven to 28 on Tuesday to ramp up search efforts.

Prevailing good weather conditions since Monday and a lack of earth movements in the area enabled the operation, which on Tuesday started at 8am, to continue without any hindrance.