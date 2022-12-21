Body of girl recovered as death toll of Malaysia landslide rises to 25

KUALA LUMPUR: Another body was found at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya near Batang Kali, the site of a tragic landslide, at 11.15pm on Tuesday (Dec 20) before the search and rescue operation was called off at midnight.
The body was that of a girl, aged between five and seven, increasing the death toll to 25. Eight people are still unaccounted for.
When the landslide struck the campsite at 2.42am last Friday, there were 94 people at the Father’s Organic Farm. Eight are still missing.
Meanwhile, the "Sweeper" team that has been involved in the operation was increased from seven to 28 on Tuesday to ramp up search efforts.
Prevailing good weather conditions since Monday and a lack of earth movements in the area enabled the operation, which on Tuesday started at 8am, to continue without any hindrance.
Blankets, containers and camping equipment were found at an area known as the riverside sector on Tuesday.
In an update, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Md Ismail said that three officers had suffered injuries or were unwell. They received treatment at the site.
Its assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said that although these officers were given permission to rest, they refused to leave the site as they wanted to continue looking for the landslide victims.
The commitment by the team drew the attention of the Selangor palace, with the Sultan of Selangor Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his wife Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin praising their efforts.
Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed said police had recorded statements from 53 people to assist in investigations, including the operator of the campsite, two workers, survivors and families of victims.
According to data gathered by the disaster operation centre, 29 of the 94 people who were at the campsite on the day of the tragedy were children.