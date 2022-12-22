Malaysia landslide: Death toll hits 30 after Batang Kali rescuers recover four more bodies

BATANG KALI, Selangor: Four more bodies of the landslide at Father's Organic Farm were found by the search and rescue team (SAR) on Thursday (Dec 22) morning, after seven victims were unaccounted for since the tragedy happened last Friday.
Local police chief Suffian Abdullah confirmed the recovery of the latest bodies of a man, a woman and two children, according to Bernama.
The bodies of all four victims were brought up from the search location by members of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at around 11.30am before being handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).
It is believed that all the victims will be sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem and identification before they can be claimed by their respective families.
The SAR operation of the landslide has now entered its seventh day after it was suspended at about 10pm on Wednesday.
Two bodies, of a young girl and a man, were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor told AFP that an emergency crew had been combing through muddy terrain on Wednesday when they dug out the body of the man still hugging his dog.
The landslide tragedy that struck shortly after 2am last Friday morning, has so far left 30 people dead with three victims still missing.
A total of 61 survivors out of 94 people involved, escaped the tragedy.
The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area near Genting Highlands, tore through an unlicensed campsite while people slept in their tents.
Last Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced financial aid and support measures for those affected by the fatal landslide.
Mr Anwar said RM10,000 (US$2,260) will be given to the families of those who died while RM1,000 in compassionate aid will be channelled to the survivors.
About 680 crew members from various agencies led by the fire and rescue department and the police are involved in the search operations.
Selangor police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed said on Tuesday that police had recorded statements from 53 people to assist in investigations, including the operator of the campsite, two workers, survivors and families of victims.
Outdoor recreational activities around the area have since been suspended following the landslide, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year.
However, no heavy rains were recorded in the area on the night of the disaster.