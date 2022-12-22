Malaysia landslide: Death toll hits 30 after Batang Kali rescuers recover four more bodies

BATANG KALI, Selangor: Four more bodies of the landslide at Father's Organic Farm were found by the search and rescue team (SAR) on Thursday (Dec 22) morning, after seven victims were unaccounted for since the tragedy happened last Friday.

Local police chief Suffian Abdullah confirmed the recovery of the latest bodies of a man, a woman and two children, according to Bernama.

The bodies of all four victims were brought up from the search location by members of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at around 11.30am before being handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

It is believed that all the victims will be sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem and identification before they can be claimed by their respective families.

The SAR operation of the landslide has now entered its seventh day after it was suspended at about 10pm on Wednesday.