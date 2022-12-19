Malaysia landslide: 6-year-old daughter of family who loved camping still missing

SUNGAI BULOH, Selangor: A six-year-old girl whose parents and younger brother were killed in last Friday's (Dec 16) landslide at an unlicensed Malaysian campsite is still missing.

According to the mother's sister, who only wished to be known as Mary, the family often went camping when they had free time and also informed her about their trip to Father's Organic Farm in Batang Kali town in Selangor.

“We knew they were going camping there with friends. The friends also brought along their families. They really loved camping.

"As soon as we learnt of the incident through the news and our social media, we were very worried and could only pray. We really hoped they were safe,” the 58-year-old told reporters on Sunday night, after identifying and claiming the bodies of her kin at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Mary said autopsies had been conducted on the remains of her sister, brother-in-law and three-year-old nephew. But their daughter's body has yet to be found.