Live updates: Search and rescue operation at landslide near Genting Highlands

SINGAPORE: At least 16 people are dead after a landslide struck a campsite near Genting Highlands in Malaysia early on Friday (Dec 16) morning.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing for people presumed missing at the Father's Organic Farm campsite in the town of Batang Kali, which is in the state of Selangor.

About 51 adults and 30 children had signed up to stay overnight at the site, said a representative of the business who only wanted to be identified as Mr Chang.

Latest updates: