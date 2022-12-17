Malaysia landslide: Search continues at campsite for missing 12

KUALA LUMPUR: The search for the remaining 12 campers caught in a deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia continued for a second day on Saturday (Dec 17) after an overnight halt due to bad weather, officials said.

At least 21 people, including five children, were killed after a landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, tore down while people slept in their tents.

There were 94 people caught in the landslide but 61 were safe, with 12 still missing, according to the Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency.

Three Singaporeans were among those rescued, said a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday evening. It added that the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with all three of them.

Search and rescue operations were suspended around 12am on Saturday due to unfavourable weather and resumed at 7am, the fire and rescue department said.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the search and rescue operation would focus on two of the three search area sectors.

“We are focusing on the two sites because we believe the victims are trapped (there) ... this is based on the fact that the last victim was found at a spot between these two locations.

“The (search and rescue) operation today will involve the use of heavy machinery or excavators to remove soil and large trees which had fallen with the flow of soil,” he told reporters at the disaster site.

However, he said the use of the four excavators would depend on the weather and soil conditions during the operation.