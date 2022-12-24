Malaysia landslide: Batang Kali rescuers recover body of last victim

KUALA LUMPUR: The final victim of the Batang Kali landslide was found on Saturday (Dec 24), eight days after the deadly tragedy.

According to a tweet by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, all 31 victims who did not survive the landslide had been found.

The last victim was understood be an 11-year-old boy.

The landslide tragedy that struck shortly after 2am last Friday morning left 31 people dead.

There were a total of 61 survivors, out of 92 people involved in the incident.