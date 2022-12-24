Malaysia landslide: Batang Kali rescuers recover body of last victim

KUALA LUMPUR: The final victim of the Batang Kali landslide was found on Saturday (Dec 24), eight days after the deadly tragedy.
According to a tweet by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, all 31 victims who did not survive the landslide had been found.
The last victim was understood be an 11-year-old boy.
The landslide tragedy that struck shortly after 2am last Friday morning left 31 people dead.
There were a total of 61 survivors, out of 92 people involved in the incident.
The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area near Genting Highlands, tore through an unlicensed campsite while people slept in their tents.
Based on an initial investigation, the authorities said that an embankment of about 450,000 cubic metres of earth had collapsed, causing the earth to fall from an estimated height of 30m and cover an area of about 0.4ha.
The police have previously said that they recorded statements from 53 people to assist in investigations, including the operator of the campsite.
Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically only after heavy rains.
Flooding occurs often, with about 70,000 people already displaced this year by torrential rain in several states.