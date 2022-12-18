Logo
Asia

Malaysia landslide: Campsite operator offers 'deepest condolences' to the families of victims
Asia

Malaysia landslide: Campsite operator offers 'deepest condolences' to the families of victims

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 have been rescued but nine are still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department has said. 

Malaysia landslide: Campsite operator offers 'deepest condolences' to the families of victims

Rescue teams searching for victims caught in a landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia on Dec 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

18 Dec 2022 03:52PM (Updated: 18 Dec 2022 04:00PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: The operator of Father's Organic Farm has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of Friday's (Dec 16) landslide.

At least 24 people died, including seven children, after a landslide tore through its campsite, while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area near Genting Highlands and about 50km north of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 have been rescued but nine are still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department has said. 

Writing in both English and Chinese, the operator of Father's Organic Farm said in a Facebook post on Sunday: "Disasters are faceless, love is with us! Our hearts are closely connected with you, may the deceased rest in peace.

"(Our) heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families, (and we pray) for the recovery of survivors and those who were injured."

The operator also thanked emergency workers, with search and rescue operations now into the third day. 

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said on Sunday his team are taking "the utmost care" when using heavy machinery at the campsite to prevent damaging bodies still trapped under the earth.

News agency Bernama also reported on Sunday that the police had called in the operator of Father’s Organic Farm and two of its workers to give statements.

“We may be calling more parties involved to assist in the investigation," said Hulu Selangor district police chief Suffian Abdullah. 

Source: Agencies/sn

