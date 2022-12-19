Malaysia landslide: More than 80% of collapsed area searched, says fire and rescue chief

BATANG KALI, Selangor: More than 80 per cent of the collapsed area at a campsite where a landslide last Friday (Dec 16) killed 24 people has been searched to find the missing victims.

A landslide hit the Father's Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor last Friday. A total of 94 people were involved in the incident, with 24 dead and nine still missing. The remaining 61 have been rescued.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said on Monday that while only 20 per cent of the search area remained, the safety of the rescuers should also be taken into account.

The search for the remaining nine victims resumed on Monday morning, after rain prematurely halted operations the previous day.

Mr Norazam said the soft ground and the rainy weather made the search and rescue operation difficult.

"The soil here is really soft and coupled with rainwater, it causes the soil structure to become moist and weak, it is difficult to move in this kind of condition," he told news agency Bernama.