'Urged us to save her child first': Malaysia landslide first responder's account of search and rescue efforts

"As we began to deploy for the search and rescue operation, I saw a few victims coming out of the landslide area on their own, heading towards safety. Several of them used their flashlights to signal for help,” Firdaus said.

He described people wading through ankle-deep mud, slippery conditions making it hard for rescuers to assist victims, and the underlying fear that another landslide could occur in an instant.

"There was a very sad situation when a male victim told us that his wife and child were trapped in their car that was buried by the landslide," Firdaus recounted.

"He shouted to his wife to continue to press the car horn so that we could locate her easier. We made our way in the dark through piles of earth, strewn with half-buried cars and other debris, guided by the sounds of the horn.

"Before long, we managed to find the car in question, and sure enough, his wife and child were there. The wife, even in her weak condition, urged us to save her child first," said Firdaus.

"When we managed to get to the child, I immediately held him in my arms. But it was at that moment that I realised the child had already died. It was clear he was pale, cold and did not have a pulse."

Firdaus said his long years of experience as a first responder kicked in and he and his team remained calm as they extricated the child and the mother from the car.