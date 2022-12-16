Malaysia landslide: Campsite operator did not have licence for camping activities, says minister
At least 16 people have died after a landslide hit a campsite at Father's Organic Farm in Batang Kali, near Genting Highlands.
SINGAPORE: The operator of a campsite near Genting Highlands where a landslide killed at least 16 people did not have a valid licence for camping activities, Malaysia's Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Friday (Dec 16).
He said checks with the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council showed that the campsite operator at Father's Organic Farm only had a licence to operate an organic farm, according to a report by The Star.
"The operator filed an application to begin organic farming activities in 2019 but we believe they began operating the campsite in 2020," said Mr Nga.
Stern action will be taken against the operator and any other operator hosting such activities without a valid licence, he said. If found guilty, they could face a jail term of up to three years or fined RM50,000, The Star reported.
At least 16 people have died after a landslide struck the campsite in the town of Batang Kali in Selangor early on Friday morning. Authorities are searching for 17 others who were still missing.
Malaysia's local government development ministry said 61 people were found safe, out of a total of 94 people caught in the landslide.
A total of 51 adults and 30 children had signed up to stay overnight at the site, said a representative of the business who only wanted to be identified as Ms Chang.
Father's Organic Farm, located about 4km from Genting Highlands resort, describes itself as a child-friendly attraction promoting organic fruit and vegetable planting.
According to its official Facebook page, the business also provides camping sites and packages to "bring everyone closer to nature".
A picture on the Malaysia Camping website showed at least 10 tent lots on the campsite. The website also stated that a big tent that sleeps more than four people will take up two lots.
The campsite also has facilities such as a barbeque pit, kitchen, shower and a car park. The farm itself is located on an idyllic patch of land, surrounded by trees, hills and terraced landscapes.