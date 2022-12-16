Malaysia landslide: Campsite operator did not have licence for camping activities, says minister

SINGAPORE: The operator of a campsite near Genting Highlands where a landslide killed at least 16 people did not have a valid licence for camping activities, Malaysia's Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Friday (Dec 16).

He said checks with the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council showed that the campsite operator at Father's Organic Farm only had a licence to operate an organic farm, according to a report by The Star.

"The operator filed an application to begin organic farming activities in 2019 but we believe they began operating the campsite in 2020," said Mr Nga.

Stern action will be taken against the operator and any other operator hosting such activities without a valid licence, he said. If found guilty, they could face a jail term of up to three years or fined RM50,000, The Star reported.

At least 16 people have died after a landslide struck the campsite in the town of Batang Kali in Selangor early on Friday morning. Authorities are searching for 17 others who were still missing.