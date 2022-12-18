Malaysia landslide: Sniffer dog keels over from fatigue; K-9 unit to be rotated for freshness

BATANG KALI, Malaysia: Many Malaysians have shared photos on social media showing exhausted rescue workers as search operations to locate the buried victims of Friday's landslide near Genting Highlands moved into the third day on Sunday (Dec 18).

But many of those pictures do not show their silent companions, who are just as stretched and weary.

The rescue team's best friend - the K-9 dog detection unit - has also been working tirelessly alongside their human handlers.

Grim-faced, ferocious on command and equipped with a keen sense of smell thousands of times more acute than humans, the dogs share the same task: To search for the victims under any conditions, be it thick mud, slush or rain.

At least 24 people died in the disaster at an unlicensed campsite at Father's Organic Farm in Batang Kali town and nine are still missing.

The rescue work is being carried out under incredibly difficult conditions and some of the K-9 dogs have hit their limit.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis, an English springer spaniel named Blake keeled over from sheer exhaustion after two consecutive days of searching and will be rested.