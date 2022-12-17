Survivors of Malaysia landslide in Batang Kali in stable condition, says health minister

SELAYANG, Selangor: Four people who were injured in Friday's landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali are in stable condition, said Malaysia's health minister Zaliha Mustafa.

“All of them are stable and comfortable. Some of them may be discharged either tomorrow or the day after,” she told reporters on Saturday (Dec 17) after meeting the survivors who are being treated at Selayang Hospital in Selangor.

Dr Zaliha was accompanied by the wife of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The hospital is also providing psychological support to the survivors.

“This will continue until they return home. This is very important because they have undergone trauma. They will need support,” Dr Zaliha said, adding that she hopes the families of the victims would stay strong in the face of the tragedy.