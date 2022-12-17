'We are still in shock': Loved ones identify victims of Malaysia landslide near Genting Highlands

SUNGAI BULOH, Selangor: Retiree Tan Eng Kee spent the whole of Friday (Dec 16) visiting several hospitals as he desperately searched for news about his niece Hong Mei Jing.

She was among those missing after a landslide hit an unlicensed campsite that morning in Batang Kali, Selangor, a hilly area near Genting Highlands.

The death toll has risen to 23, including six children.

Ms Hong is among the fatalities.