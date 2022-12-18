Malaysia landslide: Woman loses 4 family members; another searches for missing dog

SUNGAI BULOH: A woman who lost four family members in Friday's landslide in Batang Kali could not control her grief when she went to claim their bodies at Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB).

Beh Su Lee could hardly walk and almost collapsed when she left the hospital's forensic unit, and had to be supported by family members in order to get to her car.

The 59-year-old was distraught as she revealed she lost her 35-year-old daughter, her 34-year-old son-in-law and two grandchildren, a boy and a girl aged six and one respectively, in the landslide that tore through the Father's Organic Farm camping site.

"Yesterday, I identified three bodies. Today, I identified another one," Beh said briefly to reporters on Sunday before leaving the hospital.

A few minutes before Beh left the hospital, two hearses, believed to be transporting the coffins of her family members, were seen leaving the premises.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 24 people have been confirmed dead while nine others are still missing.

'MY DOG IS MY FAMILY TOO'

The tragedy has not only claimed human lives.

"I know that at this crucial time, when everyone is thinking that saving lives and looking for bodies, whether they're dead or alive, is more important, but my dog is my family too," said Toni Wong.

The 40-year-old is the owner of Sherlock, a grey Schnauzer mix with black spots. Her dog has been missing since Friday.

Speaking to Bernama, Wong said she and her friends, Katherine Poh, 36, and Eric Ng, 66, checked in at the camping site on Wednesday. The trio brought along their dogs, including Sherlock and two others named Benji and Bernice.