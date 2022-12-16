Timeline of landslides in Malaysia in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali near Genting Highlands on Friday (Dec 16) morning, leaving at least 21 people dead.

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year, but no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.

The government has imposed strict rules with regards to hillside development, but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather.

Here is a chronological list of landslides that occurred in Malaysia this year.

JAN 1, 2022

Seven landslide incidents - six in Selangor and one in Negeri Sembilan - are reported on the first day of 2022.

JAN 2, 2022

Thirteen routes in five districts in Negeri Sembilan are closed to all traffic following landslides and floods.

FEB 14, 2022

Thirty-one people, involving nine families and staff from the Tongod police station in Sabah, are evacuated as a safety measure following a landslide near the station.

MAR 2, 2022

The Sultan Mahmud Power Station (SJSM) in Kenyir, near Hulu Terengganu, is temporarily shut down after the high voltage transmission tower, which supplies electricity from SJSM to the National Grid, collapsed due to a landslide.

MAR 8, 2022

Three landslide incidents are reported following flash floods in Kuala Lumpur. Two areas involved are road reserves at 1/27 Taman Gembira and Jalan Hang Tuah 4, Salak Selatan, with another area at Section 6, Wangsa Maju involving private land.

MAR 10, 2022

Four people are killed and another person is injured in a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang. In addition, 15 houses are destroyed and 10 vehicles are affected.

APR 10, 2022

Incessant heavy rain for the past few days result in floods in several villages in the Tuaran district while five houses are affected by a landslide at the Telipok Settlement Scheme.

MAY 15, 2022

Two women die in a landslide and water surge incident while hiking up the Gunung Suku Permanent Forest Reserve on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

JUN 14, 2022

A landslide occurs at Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Taman Bukit Sentosa following several hours of continuous heavy rain, affecting a Tenaga Nasional Berhad substation.

JUL 24, 2022

A sewerage worker is injured after being trapped for about four hours in a landslide while doing septic tank repair work at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Kota Tinggi in Johor.

JUL 28, 2022

Two children are killed and two adults injured after their house in Taman Elok, Jalan Bukit Nenas is hit by a landslide.

AUG 29, 2022

Six homes in Rumah Rakyat Batang Benar in Nilai collapse and suffer cracks as a result of soil settling due to heavy rain.

NOV 1, 2022

Six men are trapped in a landslide incident near the Tenom Pangi Dam, Sabah.

NOV 15, 2022

A family of three are jolted out of bed when their bungalow at Taman Halaman in Ampang is hit by a landslide, causing part of the back wall to collapse.

NOV 16, 2022

Several Orang Asli houses in Kg Kerawat, Simpang Pulai are partially buried in a landslide but no casualty is reported.

NOV 17, 2022

Landslides and fallen trees on Jalan Mantin Batu 8 cause Jalan Mantin-Seremban to be temporarily closed in both directions for cleaning works and tree cutting.

Twenty-five people from five families in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Raya are stranded after a landslide and fallen trees cut off road links to the village.

NOV 26, 2022

A man is killed in a landslide at Blue Valley in Kampung Raya, Cameron Highlands.

DEC 2, 2022

A landslide following continuous rain damages the front of a terrace house at Taman Sri Anggerik in Rantau, Seremban.

DEC 9, 2022

Six individuals narrowly escape a landslide incident in Taman Halaman, Ampang. Their house is also damaged.

DEC 10, 2022

The occupants of three houses in Taman Halaman, Ampang are ordered to evacuate due to expected soil movements following continuous heavy rain in their landslide-hit location.

DEC 16, 2022

A total of 94 individuals are caught in a landslide near a campsite at Father's Organic Farm in Batang Kali near Genting Highlands.

At least 21 people died, including five children.