Langkawi travel bubble: Airlines, hotels see positive reception but some residents wary of COVID-19 setback

LANGKAWI: Tourism operators have reported strong interest from visitors on the first day of a domestic travel bubble to Malaysia’s tropical island destination of Langkawi in Kedah.

Local airlines, which have rolled out attractive fare packages, said flights to the archipelago of 99 islands were full on Thursday (Sep 16) morning, while accommodation providers also saw positive take-up rates.

Budget carrier AirAsia told CNA its maiden flight from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, which departed at 9.50am, was 100 per cent full, signifying a “strong rebound for domestic travel”.

It would be resuming 90 weekly flights to and from Langkawi, departing from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, Ipoh and Kota Bharu.

Similarly, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) said its inaugural flight which departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9.35am was also full, carrying a maximum capacity of 160 passengers.