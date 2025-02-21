Fear of political meddling grips Malaysia’s legal circles ahead of changes in judiciary leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: A leadership transition is set to strike at the heart of Malaysia’s judiciary in the coming months and how the government pushes ahead with new appointments could have far-reaching ramifications for the institution.

Nine of the 14 judges of the Federal Court, the country’s apex judicial body, will hit the retirement age in the coming months and senior lawyers noted there are already rumblings of possible political interference in the soon-to-be made appointments.

“The talk among judges is that the hierarchy system could be set aside for some of the top positions because the politicians want to wield influence (over the judiciary),” said a senior partner of a large Malaysian law firm, who requested anonymity for fear of any retribution on his practice because of the extensive work its does for the government.

Zaid Ibrahim, Malaysia’s former law minister, also told CNA: “What worries many of us is whether the Prime Minister's choice will result in the judiciary having the best jurist for the job or will it be the best for the PM.”

WHO WILL BECOME THE NEXT CHIEF JUSTICE?

All eyes are on how Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration moves ahead with the replacement of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, the country’s first female chief justice, who reaches the retirement age of 66 on July 2.

Tengku Maimun is highly regarded by the legal fraternity and is credited with burnishing the reputation of the judiciary after what some perceive to be years of blemish.

Senior judges are typically granted a six-month extension when they reach retirement age.

But close associates of Tengku Maimun and people in Anwar’s inner circle have noted that the country’s No. 1 jurist has made clear to the premier that she is not keen on an extension.