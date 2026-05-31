Malaysia’s LGBTQ groups tread more carefully amid recent enforcement, ministers’ rhetoric

SINGAPORE: The blocking of two same-sex dating websites; a deputy minister urging Malaysians to use the term “deviant culture” to refer to the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer) community; a high-profile police raid on a men's wellness centre.

These and other moves in recent months by Malaysian authorities have raised questions among the community about whether enforcement against LGBTQ-related activities is being stepped up.

Experts say the enforcement efforts suggest the authorities are taking a more “preventive” approach amid a competitive political landscape, while advocacy groups say they are now treading more carefully when organising and promoting events.

Some LGBTQ individuals – including those who were previously rounded up in raids – told CNA they have become more cautious about the places they go to and events they attend, while others in Malaysia said they support the government’s recent enforcement moves.

AUTHORITIES TAKE ACTION

On May 25, 51 men were arrested in four separate police raids linked to an alleged “gay party” that involved drugs at a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

The group was found to be using hotel rooms for entertainment and drug abuse, and “is believed to be involved in immoral activities”, said narcotics investigations department director Hussein Omar Khan. The case is being investigated under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, news agency Bernama reported.

This followed the much-publicised raid on a men's wellness centre in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28 last year, when the police detained over 200 men on suspicion of same-sex activity, which is criminalised under federal and Islamic laws.

Although the raid backfired – with the men later released when a magistrate ruled that the police could not prove anyone had been exploited or coerced into prostitution or “abnormal sexual activity” – Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the police, local authorities and religious department were working to ensure the centre ceased operations.

Then in January, a camping retreat in Selangor organised by gay, bisexual and queer (GBQ) men’s group Jejaka was cancelled after authorities said no permits would be issued for such events. The state ruler also ordered “firm action” against activities linked to the retreat.

On Feb 25, the Malaysian government blocked the websites of Grindr and Blued and said it would mull measures to curb the presence of LGBTQ dating apps from app stores.

Ministers have also pledged a tough stance against LGBTQ persons and content.

On Feb 26, Marhamah Rosli, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), urged the public to use the term “deviant culture” to replace “LGBT” to curb the spread of LGBTQ social media content.

“The more we utter, write and mention the term ‘LGBT’, the more related content will pop up. Unknowingly, we may appear to be promoting the deviant culture,” she said in reply to a senator’s question in Parliament.

In a written parliamentary reply in January, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan said Malaysia recorded 135 LGBTQ-linked arrests between 2022 and 2025.