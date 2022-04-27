No more COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia, masks optional outdoors from May 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia announced that it will broadly lift COVID-19 restrictions beginning May 1, including the removal of a mask mandate while outdoors as well as dropping the need for fully vaccinated travellers to be tested for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that wearing of masks is still required indoors, including in shopping malls and on public transportation.

“The wearing of masks outdoors is optional, but is still encouraged,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday (Apr 27).

The minister said that people are also encouraged to wear masks outdoors in crowded places such as at Ramadan bazaars, stadiums and night markets.

Mr Khairy also announced that all testing protocols for travellers into the country - pre-departure and on-arrival tests - will be dropped for those who are fully vaccinated, those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection six to 60 days before their date of departure, as well as travellers aged 12 and below.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still must undergo these tests and observe a five-day mandatory quarantine, said Mr Khairy.

He added that travel insurance will no longer be a prerequisite for foreigners to enter the country.