Malaysia's anti-graft agency says around 70% of stolen assets, funds linked to 1MDB recovered

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki said on Tuesday (Mar 7) that about 70% of stolen assets and funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) have been recovered.

Local media reported Mr Azam as saying that the latest to be recovered was US$1.8 billion (RM8.05 billion) following a settlement with Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its unit Aabar Investments PJS (Aabar PJS).

"Overall we have recovered RM28.93 billion worth of 1MDB assets and funds. We estimate around 70% of the assets and funds have been recovered," Mr Azam was quoted as saying by The Star.

According to Mr Azam, MACC estimated that around 70 per cent of assets and funds linked to 1MDB have been recovered and efforts to recover the remaining assets and funds are still ongoing.

He added that the anti-corruption agency is doing its best to recover as much funds as possible.

Last week, Malaysian finance ministry said that IPIC and Aabar PJS had agreed to pay US$1.8 billion to settle a legal dispute over the scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that the Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia's Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court.

"With this settlement, Malaysia and Abu Dhabi look forward to continue working together for the prosperity and economic benefit of both countries in the future," said the ministry.

According to media reports, Malaysia's 1MDB is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries.