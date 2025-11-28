Anwar's former aide, businessman arrested by Malaysian anti-corruption agency ahead of Sabah state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a businessman at the centre of a corruption scandal on mining projects in Sabah were detained by graftbusters on Friday (Nov 28) over bribes purportedly given by the latter.

The arrests by officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) came on the eve of crucial state polls in Sabah on Nov 29 - seen as a key test for incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and parties in Anwar’s federal government.

Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin - who was Anwar’s aide - and Albert Tei were arrested separately on Friday. Another person, purported to be Shamsul’s proxy, was arrested earlier on Thursday night.

MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki, however, refuted claims that his officers pointed a weapon at Tei’s head during the businessman’s arrest on Friday morning.

Tei’s wife claimed to news portal Malaysiakini that MACC officers had pointed a gun at her husband before handcuffing him during his arrest.

“The arrest carried out by MACC officers at the businessman’s residence today was conducted in accordance with established procedures,” said Azam in a statement, adding that a police report has been lodged on Friday to enable the relevant authorities to investigate allegations made against the officers involved.