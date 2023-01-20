CNA Explains: What does Anwar’s Malaysia Madani slogan mean and how does it represent the new government?

WHAT THE MADANI SLOGAN ENTAILS

According to The Star, the Malaysia Madani - or Civil Malaysia - slogan conceptualised by the Anwar administration is about reforming Malaysia into a country that believes in humanity and good values such as fair, just and effective governance.

The word Madani is an acronym made up of six core values, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

While unveiling the concept at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre on Thursday, Mr Anwar said that this was part of a strategic framework that was comprehensive and could respond to changes after the pandemic.

He said that growth and development must be attained through a larger context of the humane economy that prioritises the needs of the people.

“Malaysia must be known as a Madani nation that is prosperous, fair and rejects any form of cruelty towards any individual or race. It must be a nation that is known for its renewed spirit,” he said.

Elaborating on the concept of Madani, which is also an Arabic word with the connotation of being modern and civilised, Mr Anwar said that Malaysia has to stop its obsession with measuring success solely through economic development and numbers.

Aside from economic and material development, it is also important to develop the country’s humanity, he said.

“This obsession with growth figures, foreign investment numbers, all sorts of numbers without emphasising its effects to the people in a holistic manner; that to me, does not help,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

“That is why I am speaking about a humanistic economy because that will push back against the principles of unbridled capitalism that is being practised by us,” he said.

Mr Anwar said that in a society without a humanistic economy, uncontrolled by transparent and good governance, the country will continue to be plagued by social ills.

“That is why policy decisions must ensure that economic activity can take place without causing suffering to the people,” he added.