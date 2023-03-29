'Accusations without any clear proof': Mahathir tells Anwar to retract statements against him or risk getting sued

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has given Mr Anwar Ibrahim seven days to retract a statement the latter made during a political event that implied that he was corrupt and a “scoundrel”.

According to local media, Dr Mahathir said that although the current prime minister did not name him in his speech, it was widely understood that the public knew who Mr Anwar was referring to.

Earlier this month, Mr Anwar is believed to have criticised certain former leaders of the country during a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) special national congress held in Shah Alam.

Without mentioning any names, Mr Anwar at the political event alluded that a former leader - in his two stints as prime minister for “22 years and (another) 22 months” - had used his position to enrich himself, his family and his children.

Dr Mahathir was Malaysia’s prime minister from July 1981 to Oct 2003 and again from May 2018 to February 2020.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Dr Mahathir on Tuesday (Mar 28) said that Mr Anwar had seven days to back his claim or retract his statement.

“Although Anwar did not name me, media reports did. I was the prime minister for 22 years and later 22 months. This was mentioned in Anwar’s speech.

“I have given him seven days to back up his claims with proof or to retract his statements. If he doesn’t, I will take whatever action necessary under the country’s existing laws,” Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.