‘Agenda for a new Malaysia’: Mahathir touts trustworthiness, prosperity in coalition manifesto 

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has promised to build a trustworthy nation comprising leaders and people who are clean from corruption, money politics and abuse of power, according to its 15th General Election (GE15) manifesto.

During an online manifesto launch on Thursday night (Nov 10), GTA chairman Mahathir Mohamad said: “The main achievement indicator is to strengthen the element of separation of powers through legislative and structural improvements.”

He added that key officers including the attorney general, inspector-general of police, chief justice and chief of the anti-corruption commission will be placed under parliament’s purview if GTA wins the elections.

Dr Mahathir elaborated that under the seven “agenda for a new Malaysia”, GTA is determined to reduce the economic gap between the people and ensure a fair distribution of development among the regions.

He said priority will be given to the empowerment of economic activities and dignified jobs especially for low income groups.