Former Malaysia PM Mahathir to defend Langkawi seat in upcoming polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Tuesday (Oct 11) that he will contest in the Langkawi constituency during the upcoming elections.

In a press conference, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Langkawi also said that his Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will contest in at least 120 seats during the polls, including in Sabah.

The party will put forth him as a parliamentarian but not as a candidate for prime minister, Dr Mahathir said. “We didn’t decide on who will be prime minister because the candidate for that is relevant only if we win. If we lose, it's irrelevant.”

“We also decided on the possibility of working with others, parties that are on the same wavelength as us. We are willing to work together if they want to save this country from UMNO’s (United Malays National Organisation) rule,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, 97, said that UMNO will campaign using money and bribery. He reminded people not to accept bribes as it comes from “bad people”. He claimed that UMNO does not care about the issues faced by the people and is only focused on winning the election.