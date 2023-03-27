Mahathir says Malays 'lost everything' after he resigned as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that the Malays in the country “lost everything” after he resigned from top office in February 2020.

“It is true that the Malays became so poor after I was no longer prime minister,” Dr Mahathir wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 27).

Dr Mahathir, 97, claimed that he had tried to improve the state of the Malays in the country when he became prime minister for the second time following the 14th General Elections in May 2018.

However, Dr Mahathir said that the then-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was overthrown and he lost his position as prime minister.

This was after the “Sheraton Move” - a political manoeuvre that saw Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leave PH in Feb 2020 - caused the coalition to be ousted from the federal government.

“That's why I'm complaining now,” Dr Mahathir said in the post to refute allegations made by current Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier this month, Mr Anwar is believed to have criticised certain former leaders of the country during a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) special national congress held in Shah Alam.

Without mentioning any names, Mr Anwar at the political event alluded that a former leader - in his two stints as prime minister for “22 years and (another) 22 months” - had used his position to enrich himself, his family and his children.

Dr Mahathir was Malaysia’s prime minister from July 1981 to Oct 2003 and again from May 2018 to Feb 2020.

In his speech, Mr Anwar said that the leader only complained about Malays losing their dominance in the country after he was no longer in power.