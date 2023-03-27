Mahathir says Malays 'lost everything' after he resigned as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that the Malays in the country “lost everything” after he resigned from top office in February 2020.
“It is true that the Malays became so poor after I was no longer prime minister,” Dr Mahathir wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 27).
Dr Mahathir, 97, claimed that he had tried to improve the state of the Malays in the country when he became prime minister for the second time following the 14th General Elections in May 2018.
However, Dr Mahathir said that the then-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was overthrown and he lost his position as prime minister.
This was after the “Sheraton Move” - a political manoeuvre that saw Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leave PH in Feb 2020 - caused the coalition to be ousted from the federal government.
“That's why I'm complaining now,” Dr Mahathir said in the post to refute allegations made by current Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Earlier this month, Mr Anwar is believed to have criticised certain former leaders of the country during a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) special national congress held in Shah Alam.
Without mentioning any names, Mr Anwar at the political event alluded that a former leader - in his two stints as prime minister for “22 years and (another) 22 months” - had used his position to enrich himself, his family and his children.
Dr Mahathir was Malaysia’s prime minister from July 1981 to Oct 2003 and again from May 2018 to Feb 2020.
In his speech, Mr Anwar said that the leader only complained about Malays losing their dominance in the country after he was no longer in power.
Dr Mahathir on Monday demanded that Mr Anwar furnish the proof of his allegations.
“Making accusations is easy. But accusations that are not clearly proven, cannot be accepted as true. It is slander,” he said.
Dr Mahathir also accused the current government under Mr Anwar of rejecting the country’s Constitution after a pro-Malay gathering was called off.
A Malay rights event had been set to take place on Mar 19 in Kuala Lumpur, with Dr Mahathir in attendance as the guest of honour. It was cancelled after two venues withdrew their permission for the event.
Dr Mahathir on Monday said that he had participated in the event - organised by a group called Sekretariat Tanah Air - to make the Malays in the country aware of their problems by launching the “Malay Proclamation”.
He also claimed that the content of the planned event complied with the provisions of the constitutions of the country and that of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
He added that obstruction of the launch meant that the government rejected both the country and UMNO’s constitutions.
“UMNO did not object. UMNO no longer adheres to the goals of its establishment. That is why other factions need to be held to protect the rights of Malays and other Bumiputeras.
“When the Government prevents other parties from launching this proclamation, it betrays the promise in the National Constitution. That is why the Malays should be concerned about the government led by Anwar Ibrahim,” said Dr Mahathir.
He had previously criticised the government when the event was first called off, claiming that the current administration was a “dictatorship” that does not “allow the people to voice their opinions or criticise it”.
Free Malaysia Today reported then that Dr Mahathir said that he had no proof but was convinced that Mr Anwar was behind the cancellation as “nothing like this can be done without his consent or directive”.
Before the cancellation of the event, Mr Anwar had ordered security forces to be on alert against those fanning racial and religious flames in the country.
“Any effort by anyone who tries to … heat up the racial or religious temperature in this country will not be allowed,” Mr Anwar told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Mar 17.
In the 15th General Elections last year, Dr Mahathir failed to defend his Langkawi seat, losing his deposit after finishing fourth in a five-cornered fight.
It was his first electoral defeat in 53 years.