Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad readmitted to hospital: Reports

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. (File photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

22 Jan 2022 06:42PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 06:46PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian media reported on Saturday (Jan 22) that former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been readmitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN). 

The Star, citing the spokesperson from Dr Mahathir’s office, reported that he is in the coronary care unit (CCU).

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri arrived at the IJN on Saturday evening. In an update on Twitter, he said he met with Dr Mahathir's wife, Dr Siti Hasmah.

"I hope Dr Mahathir Mohamad's family will continue to stay strong," he added. 

According to the Bernama news agency, several journalists have gathered outside the IJN to follow developments on the health status of the Langkawi member of parliament.

IJN is expected to issue a statement on the matter, added Bernama. 

This is the second time the 96-year-old has been admitted to hospital this month. 

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up. The institute said then that Dr Mahathir had been admitted for an "elective medical procedure" but did not elaborate further.

IJN later said on Jan 13 that Dr Mahathir had been discharged and would continue his recuperation and recovery at home. 

His medical procedure in January came after he was also warded at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Source: AGENCIES/aw/zl

