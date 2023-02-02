Two former Malaysia prime ministers to file defence in High-Speed Rail project lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, as well as three other defendants, have been asked to file their defence against a lawsuit over the cancellation of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

According to local media, the High Court issued the orders during the case management of the lawsuit on Thursday (Feb 2) and the parties involved are to file their defence statements, the latest by Feb 28.

Apart from the two former prime ministers, three other defendants expected to file their defence are former Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, former transport minister Wee Ka Siong and the Malaysian government, Bernama reported.

The High Court also directed the plaintiff, Mohd Hatta Sanuri, to file any reply he may have to those defence statements before Mar 28 and the next case management has been set for Mar 30.