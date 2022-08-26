Mahathir says Najib's royal pardon 'highly likely'; electoral watchdog petition hits more than 103,000 signatures

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Dr Mahathir Mohamed said on Thursday (Aug 25) that disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak is likely to win a royal pardon and be freed from a jail sentence for graft that he began this week.

Dr Mahathir, whose election victory in 2018 triggered Najib's downfall, said in a report by Reuters that delays in various trials related to the multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) would result in justice being denied.

"For Najib, it is highly likely that he will be pardoned after being imprisoned," the 97-year-old Mahathir said in a statement. The two-time former prime minister did not elaborate.

The Federal Court on Tuesday rejected Najib's final appeal against a 2020 conviction by a lower court, and upheld the 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million (US$46.8 million) fine for illegally receiving US$10 million from a unit of 1MDB.

Moving forward, Najib and his legal team have a couple of options to explore, such as filing a review application on his conviction.

Malaysian lawyers told CNA that Najib and his legal counsel could also file an application to be pardoned by the Malaysian king.

“The judicial process ended with the Federal Court. This is an executive process where the executive may choose to remit, suspend or commute the sentence,” said constitutional law and human rights lawyer New Sin Yew.

This power can only be exercised by the king, Mr New added, after having consulted or been recommended by the Pardons Board. This pardon will only be in relation to an offence for which Najib had been convicted, and will not affect other court cases the former prime minister is involved in.

