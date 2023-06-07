Mahathir says ‘already old’, ‘senile’ to contest in upcoming Malaysia state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Jun 6) that he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections as he is “already old” and “senile”.

“No, I’m already old … (and) senile,” said the 97-year-old during a press conference after a closed-door meeting on the roundtable negotiations of the Malay Proclamation.

The Malay Proclamation refers to a 12-point document written by Dr Mahathir that purportedly aims to protect the interests of and unite the Malay community to “restore the political power of Malays”.

“I don’t understand. People overseas invited me to speak about what’s next for the world. Japan and South Korea invited me. But, when I’m back here, people ask when am I retiring,” said Dr Mahathir.

The upcoming state elections in Malaysia will be held in six states - namely Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu - and are expected to happen by August.

Separately, Dr Mahathir said that he will meet Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss cooperation.

“(Muhyiddin) has stated his position; he supports the (Malay Proclamation) and he is not against me. I am not against him either. These are all public knowledge,” he said.

When asked if the cooperation with PN would be permanent or only for the state elections, Dr Mahathir said it will be discussed during the meeting with Muhyiddin.

“We will discuss. There is a possibility that we will compete in the state polls if we find that it is the wishes of the public,” he said.