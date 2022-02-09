Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir says he has recovered from a ‘very severe’ illness after hospital discharge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said that he has recovered from a “very severe” illness, after being discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN).

According to a video posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday (Feb 9), Dr Mahathir said: “Thank you because many prayed for my recovery. And the result is I have recovered from an illness that, for me, was very severe.”

“There were times I thought I would not recover. But praise be to God, with treatment given by IJN, I have recovered.”

The 96-year-old also said that he is now able to walk, eat and sleep but is still not strong enough to go back to work.

“I hope I will (fully) recover,” he said.

Dr Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan 8 and was readmitted to hospital later in the month for treatment.

The IJN did not say at the time what procedure Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Feb 4, Dr Mahathir said he was allowed to go home but had to return to the hospital in the evenings as he still had to undergo certain procedures.

The IJN issued a statement on Feb 5 indicating that he has been discharged.

He will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment "as and when required in the near future", the hospital added then.