‘No unilateral decisions’ on Malacca Strait, ASEAN works by consensus: Malaysia’s foreign minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that any decision pertaining to the Malacca Strait cannot be made unilaterally, adding that countries in the region adopt a consensus-based approach on maritime security.

He further noted that Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand shared a “watertight understanding” of the issue and conducts joint patrols along the strait to ensure the safe passage of ships.

“Whatever is to be done in the Strait of Malacca must involve the cooperation of all four countries. That is our understanding - it cannot be done unilaterally,” Mohamad was quoted as saying by local news agency Bernama while speaking at a forum on Wednesday evening (Apr 22).

“This is because when we entered into a joint agreement on patrols and the security of the Strait of Malacca, that was the basis – there are no unilateral decisions.

“ASEAN is entirely based on consensus. Even at the sub-committee level, everything is based on consensus,” he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.