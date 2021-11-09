Import and use of medical marijuana products allowed in Malaysia if legal requirements are met: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The import and use of products containing cannabis for medical purposes are allowed in Malaysia provided that they comply with the law, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Mr Khairy said that the current laws – the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 - do not prohibit the use of products containing cannabis for medicinal purposes.

He was replying to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who had asked Mr Khairy about Malaysia’s stance on the use of hemp or medical marijuana as an alternative for patients, as has been implemented in many countries and recognised by the international medical community.

Mr Khairy said that any product containing cannabis has to be registered with the Drug Control Authority (DCA) as prescribed by the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulation 1984.

"Importers must also have a licence and import permit under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulation, the Poisons Act as well as the Dangerous Drugs Act.

"The sale or retail supply for medical treatment for selected patients must be carried out by a medical practitioner registered under the Medical Act 1971 or a registered pharmacist with a Type A licence to certain individuals based on prescriptions issued by registered medical practitioners," he added.