Malaysia may sue Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may pursue lawsuits against Goldman Sachs over the US investment bank's role in the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1MDB, prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with CNBC.

Goldman settled with Malaysia in 2020 by agreeing to pay US$2.5 billion in cash and guaranteeing the return of US$1.4 billion in assets to the country in exchange for dropping all criminal charges against the bank.

But Anwar, who came to power in late 2022, said earlier this year that Malaysia was re-evaluating the deal as the settlement sum was small.

"I am not discounting the possibility of proceeding again with the lawsuits," Anwar told CNBC in an interview aired on Monday.

Malaysia is also considering other options, including negotiations, Anwar said.