Malaysia’s communications regulator mulls action against messaging app Telegram

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is considering taking action against messaging app Telegram due to cybercrime cases associated with the platform.

The regulator’s chief compliance officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times on Monday (Jun 5) that action is needed to offer protection to the app’s users as well as to safeguard national sovereignty.

Mr Zulkarnain - who spoke in an interview on the “Selamat Pagi Malaysia” programme that aired on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) - reportedly said that Telegram has risen to be one of the top 5 platforms with the most cybercrime activities. Previously, the app was in the 11th spot between 2019 and 2020.

He added that drastic measures against Telegram may be necessary as there are no official communication channels or contact persons representing the app for the government to raise any issues or follow-up action.

According to The Star, Mr Zulkarnain said during the interview that Telegram is popular because it offers a high level of security for users as well as anonymity and secure end-to-end encryption which allows for the sharing of a large amount of data in the cloud.

He also reportedly said that it is easier for cybercriminals to join Telegram as they do not need to register or produce credentials to be approved on the platform or be invited to join chat groups. There is also no administrator who controls the platform, he added.

“This situation makes Telegram the platform of choice for cybercriminals to switch from the 'dark web' to the mainstream online platforms to target more victims,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

On May 29, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called for action to be taken against Telegram for its refusal to cooperate with Malaysia’s communications and digital ministry in light of numerous complaints lodged against the messaging platform.

According to the Malay Mail, he said: “We have a system … but if the contents are detrimental to society, action must be taken immediately.”