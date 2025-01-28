‘So shocked by increase’: No easy solutions as Malaysians grapple with sharp spike in medical insurance costs

KUALA LUMPUR: When Eson Leo (not his real name) received a notice last August that his medical insurance premiums were going up by a staggering 147 per cent, he felt he had no choice but to drop the policy that he had bought about 15 years ago.

The 55-year-old, who is recovering from cancer, had quit his job a month earlier as he was afraid work stress could trigger a relapse.

The irony was that he was giving up his health insurance precisely when he needed it.

Leo had never made a single claim from his personal hospitalisation plan, having always relied on the insurance provided by his employer, including for the treatment of bladder cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2019.

“I was so shocked by the increase. If it had increased by 50 per cent it would have still been acceptable,” said Leo, whose annual premiums would have increased from RM754 (US$168) to RM1,862. The reason cited by his insurer was medical inflation.

“I accept that shareholders also want their profit, but this increase was just too much,” he told CNA.

Like Leo, many Malaysians will feel the pinch of rising medical insurance premiums in the next few years as costs climb due to higher healthcare consumption by an ageing population and advancements in medical technology.

Last December, news that insurers were planning to raise premiums by 40 to 70 per cent this year sparked outrage, prompting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to say the government would not tolerate “unjustified” increases.

The government made medical insurers spread out changes to premiums over a minimum of three years. The measure would be in place until end-2026, financial regulator Bank Negara Malaysia said.