Malaysia looks to meet global palm oil demand after Indonesia's export ban, but labour shortage an issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The global demand for palm oil is likely to switch to Malaysia after Indonesia's export ban, but industry players warned that labour shortage could hamper output.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told the media on Sunday (Apr 24) that Malaysia should be able to increase its production of palm oil with the reopening of the country’s borders.

“I am confident that Malaysia is ready and able to supply palm oil to global markets because our production is expected to rise following the reopening of its borders, which has enabled the hiring of foreign workers,” Mdm Zuraida was quoted as saying by Bernama.

In an announcement last Friday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the exports of cooking oil and crude palm oil (CPO) would be suspended starting this Thursday in a bid to stabilise prices in the country.

“The government prohibits the exports of palm oil used in cooking oil,” said Mr Widodo, who is also popularly known as Jokowi.

In recent months, cooking oil prices have soared in Indonesia amid an increase in global CPO prices, prompting the government to implement price ceilings and export restrictions.

In a separate event on Sunday, Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Wee Jeck Seng said the local palm oil production is currently being affected by the ongoing labour shortage issue, and therefore it is unlikely that Malaysia will be able to fulfil the high export demand gap left by Indonesia.

“This imbalance in demand and supply would see prices of palm oil and other competing oils soaring," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.