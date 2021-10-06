Melaka political crisis: Pakatan Harapan says governor broke precedent by dissolving state assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka Governor Mohd Ali Rustam has violated precedent by dissolving the state assembly following the exodus of four assemblymen from the ruling coalition, said Pakatan Harapan (PH)'s presidential council.

In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 6), the opposition bloc said then PH chief minister Adly Zahari’s advice to dissolve the Melaka state assembly in 2020 was not accepted once he had lost the majority.

In the power struggle in Melaka following the change of government at the federal level last year, an assemblyman from the rival United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, Mr Sulaiman Md Ali, took over days later as the chief minister.

“(Mr Mohd Ali’s decision) is also not aligned with the Federal Court precedent in the case of Nizar Jamaluddin against Zambry Abdul Kadir in which the majority support could be determined outside the state legislative assembly,” the council said, referring to the 2009 landmark decision regarding Perak’s chief ministership.