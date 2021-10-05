Melaka state assembly dissolved, Election Commission to decide on next steps

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 (Monday) after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister, said the speaker of the legislature.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the current state government would act as a caretaker government until the next state election.

He also said that the decision to dissolve the state assembly was taken by governor Mohd Ali Rustam, following advice from Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

“(Governor) Mohd Ali Rustam had made the consideration and agreed to dissolve the state assembly on Oct 4. The proclamation of the dissolution was gazetted today, on Oct 5,” said Mr Ab Rauf.

The proclamation was handed over to the Election Commission (EC) at the press conference.

When asked when the next state election would be held, Mr Ab Rauf said the decision would be made by the EC.

“After we hand over the official letter to EC, it can suggest the standard operating procedures and the National Security Council and Health Ministry can make further decisions,” he added.