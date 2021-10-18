Melaka to head to the polls on Nov 20: Election Commission 

MELAKA: Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC) has announced that polling day for the Melaka state election will be on Nov 20, with nominations to take place on Nov 8.

At a media conference after chairing a special meeting on the Melaka state election on Monday (Oct 18), EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said early voting would take place on Nov 16.

“According to the updated voters’ register, there are 495,196 voters for the Melaka state election. Voter turnout is expected to be around 70 per cent,” he said.

The state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four state lawmakers, including two from United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), withdrew their support for Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

One of them was Sungai Udang assemblyman and former Melaka chief minister Idris Haron. He and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan were later stripped of their UMNO membership.