Najib's house arrest stirs voter concerns as BN-PN alliance faces test at Melaka polls

MELAKA: Cendol stallholder Albert was taken aback when he read that former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak would be allowed to serve the remainder of his first prison sentence under house arrest.

"I was shocked and couldn't believe that it was actually happening. I don't think normal Malaysians or other convicts would have been offered this privilege," said Albert, who operates his eatery in Melaka's historic town centre and wanted to be known only by his first name.

The businessman, who is in his 40s, acknowledged that ordinary citizens had little say in the decision. But with Melaka heading to the polls on Saturday (Nov 14), he believed voters could still make their feelings known.

"We can't change these decisions; it is the prerogative of the king. But what we can do is to register this (dissatisfaction) on polling day," he said.