Melaka state election: No physical campaigning, candidates advised to go online to reach voters

KUALA LUMPUR: No political rallies, walkabouts or home visits will be permitted during the campaigning period of Melaka’s 15th state polls, the Election Commission said.

Speaking after the one-hour nomination period on Monday (Nov 8), Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the COVID-19 standard operating procedures for carrying out the election have been approved by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

“Candidates can maximise their campaigning methods using online medium or through mass media and social media channels,” he said.

Candidates are allowed to campaign by using vehicles outfitted with loudspeakers to deliver their campaign speeches, subject to police approval, he said.

Mr Abdul Ghani stated that throughout the campaigning period, candidates or parties are only allowed to open one primary operations room for each state constituency. No other subsidiary operations rooms or gathering areas for the party or candidate should be set up, he added.