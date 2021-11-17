Amid physical campaigning restrictions, Melaka state election candidates try new channels to reach voters

MELAKA: A small lorry trundled down the village road, bedecked with large posters of Ms Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, 21, who is standing for the Melaka state election in rural Sungai Rambai constituency.

Loudspeakers fixed on the lorry’s cargo hold broadcast her pre-recorded messages, but it was hard to catch the entire speech unless one followed the truck for the whole journey.

If passing through a more populated area, such as a commercial area at Jalan Bazar, the lorry might slow down and stop for a couple of minutes for passers-by to catch more than a snippet of Ms Farzana Hayani’s speech.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) only started to mobilise her campaign truck last Friday (Nov 12), four days after nomination day. Voting will take place this Saturday.

“My volunteers and I haven’t been able to assess the effectiveness of the truck just yet.

“Before using the loudspeakers, I started by introducing myself to the voters by going to the ground - within the restrictions - and posting my activities on social media,” the youngest candidate in this state election told CNA.

These loudspeaker trucks are about the only form of overt political campaigning taking place in Melaka, as permitted by the Election Commission.