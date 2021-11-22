What the Melaka state election result augurs for Malaysia’s political coalitions

MELAKA: Barisan Nasional (BN) swept 21 out of the 28 constituencies in the state election on Nov 20, securing a two-thirds majority to form the new government.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) only managed to win five seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won two.

United Malays National Organisation’s (UMNO) Sulaiman Md Ali, who retained his Lendu state seat, was sworn in as the chief minister at 1am, mere hours after BN was declared the winner. UMNO is the main component party of BN.

Given BN’s landslide win in this election, how likely is it that the coalition, which also controls the federal government and four other state governments, will call for an earlier general election?

This result in Melaka was a substantial defeat for PH, with its component Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by Mr Anwar Ibrahim suffering a total wipeout in the 11 seats it contested. Mr Anwar should consider stepping down, said analysts interviewed by CNA.

Meanwhile, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) next move is closely watched, even though it was defeated in all eight seats it contested in this state election.