Melaka state election: Candidates' position on land reclamation will affect how fishermen vote

MELAKA: A small fishing boat gently bobbed as waves flowed and ebbed along the seawall next to the Portuguese Settlement’s privately-operated car park, while political banners fluttered in the sea breeze.

It was late afternoon on Wednesday (Nov 17) and fishermen had already returned on the tide to the jetty located a few hundred metres away at the mouth of a Melaka River tributary.

In front of the Portuguese Settlement, located less than 4km from Melaka's town centre, the once open waterfront is now a small lagoon, with a narrow inlet leading to the open sea.

Massive sandbanks have appeared in front of the settlement, eventually threatening to entirely close off the waterfront. The settlement is home to the Kristang people, an ethnic group of mixed Portuguese and Melakan descent.

The settlement’s former regedor (headman) Peter Gomes said land reclamation spearheaded by the state governments along the Melaka coastline has been going on for the past two decades, and fishing communities have been impacted by the activities.

On some parts of these reclaimed stretches, construction of high-rise and landed residences as well as commercial properties have already begun, but a lot of the land is empty bush growth.

Fishing communities such as those in the settlement and up to as far as Klebang have been impacted directly as their access to the sea is slowly restricted. The amount of catch has also decreased, forcing them to sail out further and taking on more costs and safety risks.

Fishermen in other parts of the state’s coast also reported that their catches have dwindled, as shoreline habitats are destroyed when sand is extracted and the seabed replaced with mud.