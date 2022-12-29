Logo
Asia

Couple who climbed Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower under investigation: Police
Asia

Couple who climbed Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower under investigation: Police

Merdeka 118, the second tallest structure in the world, is due for completion by mid-2023.

Couple who climbed Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower under investigation: Police

Screengrabs of the videos showing the two climbers on top of Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower. (Images: Instagram/beerkus, angela_nikolau)

29 Dec 2022 05:41PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 05:41PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said on Wednesday (Dec 28) that they were investigating a couple who climbed to the top of Merdeka 118 tower, after photos of the pair's stunts went viral on social media platforms. 

According to news reports, the daredevil pair are under investigation for trespassing. Merdeka 118, the second tallest structure in the world, is due for completion by mid-2023, the Star reported, citing its developer. 

The skyscraper's developer, PNB Merdeka Ventures, said it will provide full support and cooperation to the authorities on the matter. 

The developer said in a statement on Thursday that Merdeka 118 is still a live construction site and safety remains its priority. 

“An investigation is currently underway. As a private property, any trespassers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” it said. 

On Thursday, both climbers posted videos showing them at the top of Merdeka 118 on their Instagram accounts. 

One of the climbers, Ivan Beerkus, wrote: "The top of Merdeka 118 (679m/2,227 ft). It’s the second tallest building in the world!

"I can’t describe my emotions. The most beautiful building where I have ever been." 

The Star reported that Beerkus and his partner, Angela Nikolau, are known for their risky climbs and have numerous photos and videos of their acts uploaded on their Instagram accounts. 

Source: Agencies/lk(sn)

