Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 tower climbed by yet another group of daredevils

KUALA LUMPUR: Another group of daredevils have allegedly breached Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur and have posted a video of their climb on social media.

In the over seven-minute video uploaded on YouTube channel Driftershoots on Dec 30, four people were seen sneaking into the tower.

The tower, which is still under construction, is the second tallest structure in the world.

The four, who appear to be wearing construction worker outfits, are seen cutting through a cloth barrier before climbing through the small opening to get to the stairs leading to the top floor.

"Hopefully we don't get hit by lightning," said one climber, before the group began climbing the structure.

However, the four are met with thunder and lightning flashes once they reached the top. According to the video, they stayed at the peak, taking photographs until sunrise.