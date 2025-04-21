I tried metal hunting in Malaysia - and got only a 1 Singapore cent coin to show for it

BANTING, Selangor: On a cloudy weekday afternoon, a slightly over one-hour drive from the bustle of Kuala Lumpur, Morib Beach on Selangor’s west coast is a picture of relative calm and quiet.

Aside from the gentle swish of the sea, the only noise seemed to be the high-pitched beeps coming from a metal detector in my right arm. I stopped in my tracks, the shovel in my other hand clumsily scraping against the sand.

I vigorously swung the detector across a smaller area on the sand, eager to narrow down my target location. The sounds grew more distinct, but still echoey.

“There could be something there,” seasoned metal hunter Heidizaini Jurami yelled from about 2m away, his own detector plugged into a headset he wore to hear the beeps more clearly. The higher the pitch of the beeps, the closer a hunter is to scoring something.