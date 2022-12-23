Selangor, Sarawak latest to be hit by flood; number of evacuees drop in the east coast

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian states of Selangor and Sarawak are the latest to be hit by flash floods, with five relief centres opened across the two states as of Friday (Dec 23).

In Selangor, the Secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee said that two flood relief centres were opened in Shah Alam and Kuala Selangor. Over in Sarawak, three flood relief centres were opened in Kuching.

This comes on the heels of an alert by the Malaysian Meteorological Department of continuous rain expected in several parts of Sarawak from Friday.

Perak also saw an increase in the number of flood evacuees while the situation remained unchanged in Johor and Pahang, with fewer than 50 people affected by the disaster.

The number of flood victims at relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan remain the highest, though it has since recorded a downward trend.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims dropped to 25,895 on Friday morning, down from 27,396 the previous night.

There was also a slight drop in the number of flood victims in Kelantan from 24,690 to 24,297.