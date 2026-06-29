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Malaysia extends search for missing flight MH370 by one year
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Malaysia extends search for missing flight MH370 by one year

Malaysia extends search for missing flight MH370 by one year

A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of the passengers and supporters to mark the 10th year since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 carrying 239 people disappeared, in Subang Jaya on Mar 3, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Arif Kartono)

29 Jun 2026 04:28PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 04:34PM)
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KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has extended by one year its deal with deep-sea exploration firm Ocean Infinity to conduct an underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the transport ministry said on Monday (Jun 29). 

The Boeing 777 aircraft was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014, becoming one of the world's enduring aviation mysteries. Multiple search operations conducted for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean have proved fruitless.

Ocean Infinity had carried out searches for the plane up until 2018. 

Last year, it signed a new deal with Malaysia to resume the hunt in an area covering 15,000 sq km, with the firm to be paid US$70 million only if it finds the wreckage.

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The extension of the deal is for the 12 months from Jul 1 this year to Jun 30, 2027, Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a statement.

"This decision is a manifestation of the government's continuous and unwavering commitment to provide a closure for the next of kin of the passengers aboard flight MH370," he said.

The extension is aimed at enabling the search of a remaining area of 7,428.54 sq km to be fully completed by Ocean Infinity, Loke said.

It takes into account Ocean Infinity's new commercial contract commitments, which will require the search's primary assets to be temporarily redeployed to another location between November 2026 and April 2027, he added.

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Source: Reuters/co

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Malaysia MH370
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